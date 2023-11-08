Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 197.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

AGCO Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

