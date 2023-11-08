Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 967 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.8 %

MOS stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

