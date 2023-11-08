Vectors Research Management LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,346 shares of company stock worth $23,387,448. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BSX opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

