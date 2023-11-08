Vectors Research Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 203,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

