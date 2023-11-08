Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Veracyte Price Performance

VCYT stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

