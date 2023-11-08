Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $68.87 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $68.87 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,319.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00207834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.35 or 0.00691820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00471659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00051482 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00138387 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.