Versor Investments LP Acquires 143 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,402,000 after acquiring an additional 344,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

CDNS opened at $253.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.94 and a 12 month high of $255.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock worth $4,730,825 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.