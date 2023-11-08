Versor Investments LP Acquires 5,732 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 36,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 75,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 527,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 171,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransAlta by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

