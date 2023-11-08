Versor Investments LP Acquires 7,849 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.74 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

