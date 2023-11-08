Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,381,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,141,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,191 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

