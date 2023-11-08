Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,771 CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 358.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $89,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.70 and a twelve month high of $190.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.02 and its 200 day moving average is $165.96.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSWI

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,390. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.