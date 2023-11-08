Versor Investments LP Buys 12,400 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 45.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 113,510 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,214,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 126,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 48.1% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 584,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 189,982 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.79 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

