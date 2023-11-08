Versor Investments LP Buys 32,700 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after buying an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. Stephens began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

