Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,736,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,423,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,566 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

