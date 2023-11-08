Versor Investments LP Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 135.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 120.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 113.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $119,958.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $82,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $119,958.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $89,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,906 shares of company stock worth $842,855. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $623.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.37 and a beta of 1.02.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $63.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

