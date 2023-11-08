Versor Investments LP Invests $282,000 in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

