Versor Investments LP Invests $286,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 609 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 214.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $497.12 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $563.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

