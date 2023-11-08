Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 66,843 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $360,662.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,242,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $360,662.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,242,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $1,129,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,226 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,642 shares of company stock valued at $25,889,258. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.