Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,732 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP's holdings in Fastly were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fastly by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fastly by 98,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 393,833 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,236,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,295,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,088,166.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,236,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,295,370.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,735 shares of company stock worth $7,601,916. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

NYSE FSLY opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

