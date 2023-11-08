Versor Investments LP Sells 13,700 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 63.1% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 85.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth about $1,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:SG opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SG. TD Cowen cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $78,447.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $78,447.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $31,868.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 135,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,473.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,994. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.