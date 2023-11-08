Versor Investments LP Sells 19,248 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,248 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55,048 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 113,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 132.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ALK opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

