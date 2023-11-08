Versor Investments LP Sells 8,875 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after acquiring an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,570,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 546,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 217,178 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

