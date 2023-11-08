Versor Investments LP Sells 945 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $10,728,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.