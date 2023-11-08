Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,915,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Down 0.7 %

Exelon stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

