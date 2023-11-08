Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 57 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,086,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,415,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.71.

TDG opened at $893.53 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $581.78 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $844.68. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $618,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $33,770,866. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

