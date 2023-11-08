Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 93 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,453 shares of company stock worth $6,696,031 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

