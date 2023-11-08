Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Kforce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth $126,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 35,909.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 240,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 239,876 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 420.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 202,506 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kforce from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $129,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KFRC opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

