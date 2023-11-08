Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,284 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BK opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

