Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,187,000 after buying an additional 112,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,949 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,466,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,506,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MAA opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.78%.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

