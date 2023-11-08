Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $805,000 Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

