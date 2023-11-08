Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $820,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 768.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000.

NYSEARCA BBMC opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

