Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.13. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

