Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

