Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NICE

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.