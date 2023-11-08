Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,730,000 after buying an additional 3,125,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.