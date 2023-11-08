Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 292 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,012 shares of company stock worth $1,280,333. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

