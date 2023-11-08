Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after buying an additional 177,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 564.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

