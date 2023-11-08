Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Vimeo Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $594.02 million, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $7,388,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vimeo by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 1,546,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vimeo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,372,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,364,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 450.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,572,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.