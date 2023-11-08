Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Cut by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 130.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $243.64 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
