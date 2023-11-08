Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 9.9 %

VPG opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $389.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 160.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

