VIVO Cannabis (CVE:ABCN) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of VIVO Cannabis Inc. (CVE:ABCN – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 310,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,514,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
VIVO Cannabis Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.32.
About VIVO Cannabis
ABcann Global Corporation manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.
