Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 161,936 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,936 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.16% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $27,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 13.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

KYMR stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

