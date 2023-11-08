Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 155,789 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,789 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 3.25% of DMC Global worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DMC Global in the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DMC Global in the second quarter worth $65,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 339.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $341,370.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.65.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.50%. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

