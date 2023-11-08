Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 854,609 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,609 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 3.25% of Cerus worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cerus by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Stock Performance

CERS stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cerus

Cerus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.