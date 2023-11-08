Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,088,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 46,476 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $99,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at $591,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

