Wasatch Advisors LP Has $13.80 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,918 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $194.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.32.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

