Wasatch Advisors LP Has $19.48 Million Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,846 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.02% of AdvanSix worth $19,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 244.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,719,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,138,000 after buying an additional 1,219,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AdvanSix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after buying an additional 48,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 237,798 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King cut their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

AdvanSix Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ASIX opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.86.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

