Wasatch Advisors LP Has $21.27 Million Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237,704 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.87% of Century Communities worth $21,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 121.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 584.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

