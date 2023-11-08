Wasatch Advisors LP Has $22.26 Million Stock Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $22,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 1,205.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE FNA opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.20.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

