Wasatch Advisors LP Has $23.79 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,243 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $23,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFBS. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SFBS opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

